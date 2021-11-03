Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post sales of $150.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the lowest is $146.93 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.