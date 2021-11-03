Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.37

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 19196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Viasat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.