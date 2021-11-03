Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $23,414.16 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

