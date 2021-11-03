Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $23,414.16 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.
- On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.
Shares of VICR stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
