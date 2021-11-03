Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.