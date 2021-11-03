Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 290 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 290 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 235.22.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

