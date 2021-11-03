Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €53.00 by Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.50 ($61.76).

Get Vossloh alerts:

ETR VOS opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.47 million and a PE ratio of 25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.31. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.