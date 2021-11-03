Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

VYGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 13,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,966,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

