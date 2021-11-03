Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.64. 19,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,401,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $803.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

