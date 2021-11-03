VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 438.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

