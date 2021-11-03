W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $510.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $470.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

