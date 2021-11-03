WABnetwork (WAB) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $213,382.17 and $66.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00224395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00099157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

