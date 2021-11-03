Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €158.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €158.00 ($185.88) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €159.73 ($187.91).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €153.45 ($180.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.65. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12-month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

