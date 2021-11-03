Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WJX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.08. 160,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,050. The stock has a market cap of C$626.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$13.79 and a 52-week high of C$29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.