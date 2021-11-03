Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WJX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.08. 160,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,050. The stock has a market cap of C$626.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$13.79 and a 52-week high of C$29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.