Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $170.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.63.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.19. 297,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,639. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

