Warburg Research Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €15.50 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €15.50 ($18.24) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

KCO stock opened at €11.26 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

