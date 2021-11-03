Warby Parker Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 8th (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY) quiet period will end on Monday, November 8th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During Warby Parker’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE WRBY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

