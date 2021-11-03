Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.