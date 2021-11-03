Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$170.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.02. The stock has a market cap of C$44.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.04. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.88.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.