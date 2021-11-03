Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$170.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.02. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.48 billion and a PE ratio of 62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.