Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $195.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

