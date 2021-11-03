Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.85

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 2510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.