Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

