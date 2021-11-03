Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) recently:

11/2/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

11/1/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

10/19/2021 – BellRing Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

9/21/2021 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BRBR opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

