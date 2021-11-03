Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

10/26/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

