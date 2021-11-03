Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,701. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

