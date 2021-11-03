Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,701. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.07.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
