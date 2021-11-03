WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $144.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.39 million and the highest is $147.00 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $591.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.82 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $573.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WSBC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 217,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.