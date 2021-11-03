West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $438.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

