Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 546,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,052. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.