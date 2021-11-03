Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 546,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,052. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

