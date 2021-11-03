Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

