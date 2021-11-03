Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 92,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,394. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $907.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

