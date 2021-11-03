WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Truist cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.83. 886,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.53. WEX has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

