William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Driven Brands stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 156.25.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

