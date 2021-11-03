William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) – William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVERTEC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

