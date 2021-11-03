Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.02. 2,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,844. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

