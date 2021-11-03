Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

