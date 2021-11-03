Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Stock Price Up 120%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) rose 120% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

