WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.43

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 66,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 296.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 727.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.