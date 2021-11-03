WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.43

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 66,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 296.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 727.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

