WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,457,750.75 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 121,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$53.35 ($38.11), for a total value of A$6,457,750.75 ($4,612,679.11).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Richard White sold 120,153 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$53.68 ($38.34), for a total value of A$6,449,813.04 ($4,607,009.31).

On Thursday, October 14th, Richard White sold 125,578 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.44 ($36.74), for a total value of A$6,459,732.32 ($4,614,094.51).

On Thursday, October 7th, Richard White sold 122,779 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$52.53 ($37.52), for a total value of A$6,449,580.87 ($4,606,843.48).

On Thursday, September 30th, Richard White sold 122,501 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.66 ($37.61), for a total value of A$6,450,902.66 ($4,607,787.61).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 122,516 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$52.65 ($37.61), for a total value of A$6,450,467.40 ($4,607,476.71).

On Thursday, September 16th, Richard White sold 130,108 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$49.60 ($35.43), for a total value of A$6,453,356.80 ($4,609,540.57).

On Thursday, September 9th, Richard White sold 132,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.53 ($34.66), for a total value of A$6,449,928.18 ($4,607,091.56).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 107,971 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total value of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

