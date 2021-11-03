Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $89.03 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $567,227.02 and approximately $136,669.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $89.03 or 0.00141069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.