WOM Protocol Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $738,515.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

