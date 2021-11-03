Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $33.20.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
