Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $291.28 on Monday. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $292.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618.13, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

