Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

