WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 189% higher against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $208,869.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

