World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.
WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.
NYSE:WWE opened at $61.79 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
