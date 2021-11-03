World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

NYSE:WWE opened at $61.79 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

