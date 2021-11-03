WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of WPP opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. WPP has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $72.98.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
