WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. WPP has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

