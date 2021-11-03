XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

