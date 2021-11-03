Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.0 days.

XROLF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

