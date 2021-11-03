Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.0 days.
XROLF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.
Xero Company Profile
