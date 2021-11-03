Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) is Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for 5.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,495. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

