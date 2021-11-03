XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE:XPO traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.